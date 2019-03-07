MARRIOTT Doreen

(Nee Tebbutt) Very bravely lost her battle with her illness on 24th February 2019,

aged 77 years.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

A wonderful, fantastic loving and devoted wife to her late husband Tony. A wonderful, fantastic loving mum to Geoff, Karen and Neil. A wonderful, fantastic loving nan to Max,

Connor and the late Lauren Ami.

The celebration for mum's life will be held on 22nd March 2019 at the

Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium at 3.30pm.

Seeing as this will be a celebration of Mum's life, she has asked for no flowers other than family, and that for those attending to wear bright colours to reflect her lovely always bright and cheerful personality. Mum asked that

if anyone would like to make a donation, please could these be done personally and direct to Cancer Research.

All enquiries c/o J R Norris & Son, Kettering tel. 01536 483220 Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019