|
|
|
FOULDS Passed away peacefully at
Claremont Parkway Care Home
on 5th October,
Doreen aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
loving Mum of Claire and Andrew.
A dear Grandmother to Adam, Katie, Emma and Matthew. Great Grandmother to Ava and Finn.
Funeral Service to take place at the Parish Church of Ss. Peter and Paul, Kettering on Friday 8th
November at 2.30pm followed by a private family committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK and
MacMillan Cancer Support
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019