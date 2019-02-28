|
CLIPSTON Dora Ellen Passed away on
18th February 2019,
aged 87 years and formerly
of Irthlingborough.
Reunited with her beloved husband Len. Loving mum of Gayle, dear mother-in-law of Jonathan and much loved grandma of Matthew & Rachael. Will friends please meet at the
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium, on
Friday March 1st 2019, for service
and committal to be held at 12 noon.
No flowers by request please.
If desired, donations in memory of Dora for the benefit of the Alzheimer's Society, may be left at the service.
Any enquiries telephone
R Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors :
01724 488565.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
