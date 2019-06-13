|
|
|
SNAPE Donald Passed away on the 9th June
aged 92 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Betty, Dearly Loved Dad to Nick and Karen and an Inspirational Granddad to Harry, George and Tom.
A true gentleman, he will be
sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take
place at The Parish Church of
St. Botolph's, Barton Seagrave on
Tuesday 25th June at 11am
followed by a private committal.
Floral tributes or donations for Cransley Hospice may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
