BROWN Donald Passed away peacefully on
17th November 2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Sheila,
loving dad of Alan and
Elaine (daughter-in-law),
dear grandad of Martin and Kevin.
Sheila would like to thank the
Old Vicarage Nursing Home
for their care and support.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Parkinson's UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019