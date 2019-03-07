Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Don Knight

Don Knight Notice
KNIGHT Peacefully on 27th February 2019 at Kettering General Hospital,
Don aged 93 years of Rushden.
Now Reunited with Alma.
Loving father to Greg and Helen. Father-in-law to Lynn and Bob.
Dearest Gramp to Joshua,
Lydia and the late Charis, Jess,
Tyler and Leanne.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Tuesday 19th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer
Research UK and Royal British Legion may be sent to A. Abbott and
Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden,
Northants, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
