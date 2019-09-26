|
|
|
YORK Dick Passed away at home in his sleep,
on 5th September 2019, aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Ann,
dear dad of Jackie,
Caroline and Paul,
a loving grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
The Church of All Saints,
Great Addington on
Monday 30th September at 12 noon,
followed by burial in the churchyard.
All flowers and donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019