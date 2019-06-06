Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Adkinson and Son
12 London Road
Leicester, Leicestershire LE2 5DG
0116 2712340
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
14:30
The Parish Church of St Giles
Desborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Tailby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Tailby

Notice Condolences

Diane Tailby Notice
TAILBY Diane Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on Sunday 26th May 2019,
aged 80 years.

Dearly loved wife of Ian,
loving mother of Luanda, Sean
and Debbie and a devoted Nana.

Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St Giles, Desborough on
Friday 14th June at 2.30pm
followed by Private Cremation.

No flowers by request please, donations if desired to Parkinson's UK c/o A. J. Adkinson & Son Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby, Leicester, LE2 5DG. Tel; 0116 2712340 or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Adkinson and Son
Download Now