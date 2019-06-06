|
|
|
TAILBY Diane Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on Sunday 26th May 2019,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ian,
loving mother of Luanda, Sean
and Debbie and a devoted Nana.
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St Giles, Desborough on
Friday 14th June at 2.30pm
followed by Private Cremation.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired to Parkinson's UK c/o A. J. Adkinson & Son Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby, Leicester, LE2 5DG. Tel; 0116 2712340 or online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
