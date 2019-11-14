|
PAYNE Diane Eleanor
(née Atterbury) Peacefully on 1st November,
our beloved Mum, Sister, Auntie, Nanny, Mother-in-law, and Wife of the late Jim, passed away the morning
after her 78th birthday.
A lovely, kind woman who will be greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium, on Monday November 18th at 3.30pm. Flowers welcome,
also donations for Maxicare Dog
Rehoming may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019