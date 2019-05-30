Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
14:00
The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Deryk Graley Notice
GRALEY Deryk Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on the 17th May 2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved brother of Roger and Gwen and Shirley his friend.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 6th June, 2.00pm at
The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care will be collected after the service or may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, 48 Barnwell,
Oundle, PE8 5PS. www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
