|
|
|
BROWN Peacefully on 26th July 2019
at Rushden Park Nursing Home,
Derrick aged 94 years
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of the late
Lily and partner of the late Eileen.
Loving brother of Roy and
Margaret (sister-in-law).
The funeral service and committal
will take place at The Asher Suite,
A. Abbott and Sons on Tuesday
13th August at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019