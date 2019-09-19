Home

Dermot O'Rourke Notice
O'Rourke Dermot Aged 77 years, of Rushden.
Passed away peacefully on
14th September 2019 at
Rushden Park Care Home
after an illness bravely borne.
Beloved husband of Pam,
much loved stepdad to Lesley
and family and the late Gary
and a very dear brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at St. Marys Church, Rushden
on Tuesday 24th September
at 1.00p.m. followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Roy Castle Lung Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons ,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
