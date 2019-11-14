|
O'Callaghan In loving memory of Dermot Charles O'Callaghan who sadly passed away on 7th November 2019, peacefully following a short illness at his home in Corby. Beloved husband of Elaine. Much loved dad of Stacey, Danial and Caity. Father-in-law of Louise and Sean. Devoted Grandad of Ella, Isabelle and Scarlett. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Dermot's funeral service will be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Wednesday 20th November at 12.00 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be received on the day for Cancer Research. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019