|
|
|
STYMAN Passed away suddenly on
25th May, Derek aged 76 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Moggy,
dearly loved Dad
to Derek and Mandy and
Father-in-law to Simon and Mandi.
Loving Pop to Luke, Todd,
Becky, Phoebe and Lawrence.
Pop-in-law to Stacey and Zack.
Great Pop to Joshua,
Leo, Louis and Issac.
Funeral Service to take place at the
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 24th June at 2pm.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
Burton Latimer Cricket Club
(for the purchase of
a memorial bench)
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More