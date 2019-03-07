|
|
|
GREEN Suddenly on 21st February 2019
Derek (Del) aged 47 years of
Rushden and Higham Ferrers.
Del will be sadly missed by Sue, Chris, Garry, Stephen and all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday 22nd March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for BRAKE may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 313310
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
