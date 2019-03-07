Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Green

Notice Condolences

Derek Green Notice
GREEN Suddenly on 21st February 2019
Derek (Del) aged 47 years of
Rushden and Higham Ferrers.
Del will be sadly missed by Sue, Chris, Garry, Stephen and all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday 22nd March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for BRAKE may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 313310
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now