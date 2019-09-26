Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30
Kettering Crematorium
Derek Emerton Notice
EMERTON Derek (Pop) Passed away after a short illness on 10th September 2019, aged 85 years.
Devoted Husband of the late Sally and loving Father to the late Julie. Much loved Grandfather to Kate and Robert and Great Grandfather to Ava and Isla. Funeral Service to take place at Kettering Crematorium at 10.30am
on Monday 30th September.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the Crazy Hats
Breast Cancer Appeal may be sent c/o
Chambers & Brighty, 5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019
