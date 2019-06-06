Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Bettles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Bettles

Notice Condolences

Derek Bettles Notice
Bettles Derek Passed away peacefully
at home on 2nd June 2019
aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Janet,
loving dad of Tracey and Neil,
dear grandad of Romilly and Ottilie,
son of Ida and the late Stan and
brother of the late Tony.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Please wear a splash of colour.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 13th June at 12 noon.
No flowers by request
but if desired donations for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.