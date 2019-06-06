|
Bettles Derek Passed away peacefully
at home on 2nd June 2019
aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Janet,
loving dad of Tracey and Neil,
dear grandad of Romilly and Ottilie,
son of Ida and the late Stan and
brother of the late Tony.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Please wear a splash of colour.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 13th June at 12 noon.
No flowers by request
but if desired donations for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
