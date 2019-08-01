|
TOWNROW Dennis Passed away on the 17th July 2019 at "Westlands" Oxford Street, Wellingborough aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of Dora, devoted dad to Neil, Mark and Claire.
The funeral service will take place at St. Peters Church Irthlingborough on Thursday 8th August at 2.45pm followed by committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019