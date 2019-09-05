|
Jobson On 23rd August 2019, suddenly
at Kettering General Hospital,
Delia, aged 73 years.
Much loved wife of John, loving
mum of Deborah and Rebecca, nan
of Ashley, Dayna and Jordan.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Delia's funeral service will be held
at St Giles Church, Desborough on
Tuesday 10th September at 12.30
followed by private interment.
Flowers or if desired donations for
St Giles Church, Desborough will
be collected at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough, Tel 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019