|
|
|
WARWICK Peacefully after a courageous battle
on Saturday 17th August 2019.
David Nigel, aged 60 years.
Loving and adored husband of Sara.
Beloved father to Hannah and Sam
and son-in-law Iain.
Darling grandpa to Freddie and Mia. Much loved son of Alan and the late Pauline and brother to Neil.
A celebration service for the life of David will be held at All Hallows Church, Wellingborough on Thursday
5th September at 1.00 p.m.
No flowers by request, however, donations in memory of David for
Brain Storm, Rushden Park Nursing Home and Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund (Talbot Butler Ward) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019