A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
David Wallis Notice
WALLIS Peacefully on 27th August 2019,
David aged 78 years
of Little Harrowden.
Much loved brother of Dudley
and the late Doreen.
Dearest uncle of Julie and Susan
and dear great uncle of
Adam, Ashley and Matthew.
The funeral service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
12th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
