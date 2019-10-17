Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
14:45
Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel)
David Soans Notice
Soans David passed away peacefully at his home in Great Oxendon on 11th October 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Carol, dearly loved father of Louise, Chris and Tasha and proud grandpa of Imogen, Laura, Emily, Harry, Tadd, Megan and Kitty. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday
1st November at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Northampton Lions Club may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
