Roofe David Sadly passed away peacefully at home on Monday 21st January 2019 aged 79 years.
Shall be missed by all
who cared for him.
The Funeral Service will take place in the Rockingham Road Baptist Church on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 11.00am followed by Interment in Rothwell Road Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors,
34 Rockingham Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8JS.
Telephone: 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
