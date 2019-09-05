|
RHODES David Passed away peacefully on the
31st August, aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Maureen and a loving Dad to Mark and Jane. Father- in-law to Gillian and Mark.
A dearly loved Granddad to Emily, Joe, Fiona and Isla, he will be sadly
missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday
13th September 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
Alzheimer's Society
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019