David McBlain Notice
McBLAIN
Patrick
David A mighty oak has fallen 09.11.2019.
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Dave,
aged only 63 years.
Brother, uncle and friend,
who will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Kettering Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd December at 11.00am.
Cortege to leave at 10.30am from
67 South Road, Corby, NN17 1XD.
No flowers by request please.
Enquiries:
Margaret Rose Funerals
01536 203045
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
