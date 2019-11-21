Home

Services
Bruce Carter & Son
Havelock Street
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4QA
01933 698719
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00
The Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
David Mason


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
David Mason Notice
MASON David Ernest 1939-2019
In loving memory of David, who
sadly passed away at Northampton
General Hospital on 3rd November.
Dearly loved by his family - wife Jackie and children Rachel, Hannah, Jessica, the late Esther, Matthew, Nicholas, Lee and Michelle, grandchildren Naomi, Jared, Tilly, Izaak, Grace, Fraser, Jacob,
Lyla, Maya and Jack.
David will be greatly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Special thanks also to all staff on Holcot Ward, NGH for their kindness, care and attention to David in his final weeks.
Funeral service will be held at
The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 11am.
No flowers please but if desired, donations in David's memory for Parkinsons UK may be left in the donation box on leaving the chapel or sent c/o Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough NN8 4QA
Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
