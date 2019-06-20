|
|
|
JAMES David Barwell Peacefully,
after a short illness,
at St Andrews Hospice, Grimsby on 6th June 2019,
David aged 85 years. The much loved dad of Nicolette, Chris, Richard and Sarah, father in law of Merve, Patsy and Steve, cherished grandad of Michele, Adam, Jack and Dominic,
also a good companion of Wyn,
he will be very greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, but a donation in lieu, if so desired for St Andrews
Hospice may be given on the day of the service. All enquiries may be made to Co-op Funeralcare, 55 Abbey Road, Grimsby, tel no: 01472 355707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
Read More