HALL David Passed away peacefully at Cransley Hospice on 7th November,
David aged 74 years.
Dear Dad to Amanda and Darren and loving Grandad to Megan and Abigail. The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday 22nd November at 10.00am.
No flowers please but donations for Air Ambulance or Cransley Hospice may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
