FOWLER David Passed away peacefully on 2nd June aged 78 years.
Beloved Husband to
Jacqui, much loved Father,
Grandfather & Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 21st June at 11am at Highfield Community Baptist Church, Rushden followed by a committal at 12 noon
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Donations in memory of David,
for WNAA can be sent c/o
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road,
Wellingborough. NN8 2AU
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
