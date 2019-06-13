Home

John Drage
62 Croyland Road
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 2AU
01933 222492
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00
Highfield Community Baptist Church
Rushden
Committal
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Notice Condolences

David Fowler Notice
FOWLER David Passed away peacefully on 2nd June aged 78 years.
Beloved Husband to
Jacqui, much loved Father,
Grandfather & Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 21st June at 11am at Highfield Community Baptist Church, Rushden followed by a committal at 12 noon
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Donations in memory of David,
for WNAA can be sent c/o
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road,
Wellingborough. NN8 2AU
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
