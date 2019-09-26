|
|
|
EDWARDS On 10th September 2019
David (Dave) aged 89 years of Rushden,
formerly of Souldrop, Beds.
Much loved husband of Carol.
Loving dad of Russ and Matt.
Dearest Grandad of Owen and Emma.
The Funeral Service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday
4th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for British Heart Foundation may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019