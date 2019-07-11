|
Class David Brian Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on
July 8th, 2019 aged 75 years.
Much loved husband, father
and grandfather who will be greatly missed and forever loved.
The funeral service will be held at 12noon on Wednesday 17th July at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Family flowers only but if desired, donations in David's memory to
Marie Curie can be sent to
Bruce Carter & Son,
Havelock Street, Wellingborough
NN8 4QA Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019