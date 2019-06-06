Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30
A. Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Dave Bland Notice
BLAND Peacefully on 20th May 2019
at home after a long illness.
Dave aged 70 years of Rushden. Beloved Husband of Molly.
Much loved Dad of Lisa, Robert and their partners Brian and Alma.
A dear Grandad and Great Grandad. The funeral service will be held at
A. Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 10th June at 11.30 a.m. Colourful clothing may be worn. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Cransley Hospice may be sent to
A.Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road,
Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
