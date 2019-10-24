Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00
The Methodist Church
Wollaston
Interment
Following Services
Wollaston Cemetery
Daphne Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Peacefully on 6th October 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
Daphne, aged 85 years, of Wollaston.
Beloved wife of the late Bill.
Daphne will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Methodist Church , Wollaston
on Wednesday 6th November at
11.00 a.m. followed by an interment
at Wollaston Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
