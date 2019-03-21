|
OSBORNE Cynthia Passed away peacefully
on 10th March 2019,
aged 75 years.
Much loved mum, nan, great nan and friend will be dearly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27th March, 12 noon at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Maxicare
may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
