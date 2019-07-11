|
COOK Cynthia Hazel
(née Clipsham) Peacefully on 30th June at the Old Vicarage Nursing Home, Cynthia passed away aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of Eric.
Loving mother of Judith and Janette.
Mother in law to Terry and the
late Trevor.
Treasured grandma to
Mark, Sarah and Gemma.
Great Grandma to Kaitlyn, Ashley, Reece, James, Austin and Harrison, also Great Great Grandma to Poppy.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Edmund's Church, Warkton on
23rd July at 12.30pm followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Cash donations if desired are being received by the family for the Old Vicarage Residential Fund.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019