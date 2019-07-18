Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
14:30
A. Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Cynthia Baker Notice
BAKER Peacefully after a long illness on
9th July 2019 at 5 Gables Nursing Home, Cynthia, aged 91 years,
of Higham Ferrers.
Loving Wife of Derek.
Mother of Martin and Val
(Daughter-in-Law). Gran to Terri and
Jon, Daniel and Nicole. Great Gran of Joshua and Isabelle.
The funeral service will be held at
A. Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Dementia UK and
5 Gables Nursing Home, Ringstead may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons.
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
