TINGLE Constance Peacefully on 12th November 2019, aged 89 years of Kettering.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Geoff.
Much loved mum of Susan
and mother-in-law of Jim.
Devoted nan to Andy and Steve.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Connie's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 2nd December at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only but any
donations in memory of Connie to
the British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019