Notice Condolences

Colin Murray Notice
MURRAY Colin of Ringstead.
Passed away at Kettering General Hospital on the 29th August 2019,
aged 80 years.
Father of Stuart,
loving grandad of Charlotte.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 24th September 2019, 12.00noon at The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cransley Hospice may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
