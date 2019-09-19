Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Mortimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Mortimer

Notice Condolences

Colin Mortimer Notice
Mortimer Colin Who passed away suddenly on
2nd September 2019, aged 55 years.
Loving Husband to Dianne.
Supportive dad to Taylor, loving son
of the late Don and Iris Mortimer, fantastic brother & uncle.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 3rd October 2019, 4pm
at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Colin's memory can
be sent to Nanna's Animal Rescue Irthlingborough.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Rushden 01933-312030
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.