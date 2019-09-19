|
Mortimer Colin Who passed away suddenly on
2nd September 2019, aged 55 years.
Loving Husband to Dianne.
Supportive dad to Taylor, loving son
of the late Don and Iris Mortimer, fantastic brother & uncle.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 3rd October 2019, 4pm
at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Colin's memory can
be sent to Nanna's Animal Rescue Irthlingborough.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Rushden 01933-312030
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019