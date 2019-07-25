|
|
|
MARSHALL Colin Passed away suddenly at home
on 8th July 2019 aged 75 years.
Dear son of the late Thomas
and the late Jessie
and brother of Brian.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th July at 11.30am.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired for
Diabetes UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019