Lattimore Colin William of Middleton, passed peacefully away on 5th September 2019, aged 86 years. Loving husband of Maureen, father of Sandra and Deborah and grandfather of Sam, Lauren, Lucy and Thomas. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Monday 16th September at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019