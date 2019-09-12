Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Lattimore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Lattimore

Notice Condolences

Colin Lattimore Notice
Lattimore Colin William of Middleton, passed peacefully away on 5th September 2019, aged 86 years. Loving husband of Maureen, father of Sandra and Deborah and grandfather of Sam, Lauren, Lucy and Thomas. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Monday 16th September at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.