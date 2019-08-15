|
|
|
JACOBS Colin Edward Passed away suddenly at home on
26th July 2019 aged 71 years.
A much loved son of the late
Eddie and Mary,
a dear brother of Barry and
Julie (sister-in-law),
loving uncle to Sarah,
Michael and Lucy his wife.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 21st of August at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired and
greatly appreciated for
the British Heart Foundation and
the Air Ambulance (WNAA)
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019