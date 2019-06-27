|
HYDE Colin Passed away peacefully
at Kettering General Hospital
on 21st June 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Jackie,
loving father of Darren and Tracy,
dear grandad of Leah,
Paige and Lachlan.
No black by Colin's request.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 5th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
The Air Ambulance
or the RNLI (Skegness)
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
