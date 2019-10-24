|
|
|
DICKS Peacefully on 16th October 2019
at Kettering General Hospital.
Colin, aged 72 years of Raunds.
Much loved Husband of Linda.
Loving Dad of Tracey and Stephen.
Father-in-Law of Richard and Jodie.
Dear Grampy of
Callum , Ethan and Leah.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Wednesday
13th November at 11.00a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Leukaemia Research may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road,
Rushden NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019