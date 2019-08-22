|
BARRATT Colin Passed away at home on
28th July 2019, aged 69 years.
Much loved brother, will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 29th August, 11.00am at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Deene followed by an interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The German Shepherd Rescue Trust may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019