Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce Carter & Son
Havelock Street
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4QA
01933 698719
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
14:15
Finedon St. Mary's Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive Hawkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Hawkes

Notice Condolences

Clive Hawkes Notice
Hawkes Clive Sadly passed away at home on Sunday 24th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Christine,
much loved father to Andrew, Stephanie and Victoria and a beloved Grampy and Great Grampy.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Finedon St. Mary's Parish Church on Monday 18th March at 14:15pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to
Cransley Hospice or Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis can be sent c/o Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough. NN8 4QA.
01933 223228.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.