Hawkes Clive Sadly passed away at home on Sunday 24th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Christine,
much loved father to Andrew, Stephanie and Victoria and a beloved Grampy and Great Grampy.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Finedon St. Mary's Parish Church on Monday 18th March at 14:15pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to
Cransley Hospice or Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis can be sent c/o Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough. NN8 4QA.
01933 223228.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
