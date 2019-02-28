|
CORBY Clarence Henry (Mick) Passed away at
Northampton General Hospital on the 20th February 2019,
aged 96 years.
Beloved Husband to
the late Joan Mary,
loving Dad to Maureen and
Son-in-law Derek,
and devoted Grandad
to Kerry and Andrew.
The funeral service will be held
at St Mary the Virgin, Bozeat,
on Monday 4th March at 1.00pm
followed by interment at
Bozeat Parish Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations if
desired can be made to
Animals in Need-Maxicare,
either sent directly or placed
in the donations box provided.
Micks family invite you to join
them at Bilton Court Care Home, Queensway, Wellingborough, NN8 3FR, for refreshments after the service.
Arrangements entrusted to
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors,
Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN84LR, Tel.01933 222707
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
