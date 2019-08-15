Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00
St Andrew's Church of Scotland Church
Occupation Road
Corby
Christine Gillham

Christine Gillham Notice
Gillham (nee Boon) On August 5th 2019, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital,
Christine aged 59 years.
Beloved wife of John,
much loved mum of Connor and Scott, devoted nanna of Joshua and Kylie, sister of Lyn, Gillian and Dawn.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Christine's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Church of Scotland Church, Occupation Road, Corby on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 10am.
Flowers and all further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
